Police: Murders are trending down in Flint

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Homicides continue to trend down in the City of Flint two years after Mayor Sheldon Neeley implemented a gun violence emergency declaration.

The declaration put the city on track to drive violent crime downward. Homicides in the city are down by 26.32% since July 2022, according to Flint Police Department.

“We stand firm in our gun violence emergency declaration,” Mayor Neeley said. “We are continuing to combat gun violence in our community at the highest level,” he added.

Since January 2023, the Flint Police Department has confiscated about 300 illegal weapons. From 2019 to 2022, 2088 total weapons have been taken off the streets. The police department works in partnership with the Michigan State Police to incinerate weapons on a continued basis.

The declaration, implemented July 23, 2021, allowed the city to get additional money from the American Rescue Plan. The money will help create an emergency response team or ERT, according to the mayor. The goal was to reduce crime with special law enforcement officers, detectives, a medical professional, and even clergy.

Officers are also working to address hazardous driving and other dangerous driving violations in the city. Since January 2023, the department made 3,582 traffic stops, including 178 just for the month of July so far. The traffic stops are normal patrols and the result of data-driven targeted enforcement based on the department’s Intelligence Center’s analysis of reckless driving reports.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Police presence in Tuscola County
MSP: Police presence clear of scene in Tuscola Co.
Michigan woman seriously injured in roller coaster accident sues Ohio amusement park
Dorothy Zehnder
‘Wonderful lady’: Community remembering Dorothy Zehnder
Rashad Trice appeared virtually for probable cause conference.
Accused kidnapper Rashad Trice appears in court

Latest News

Friday Night Live: Celebrating 25 Years
The Police Officers Assoc. of Michigan said the deputies and officers deserve a safe space for...
Michigan police assoc. supports a new Tuscola Co. Jail
Murders are down by about 26% since July 2022, according to the Flint Police Department.
Police: Murders are down in Flint
The Police Officers Assoc. of Michigan said the deputies and officers deserve a safe space for...
Michigan police assoc. says yes to new Tuscola Co. Jail