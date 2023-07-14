Police: Murders are trending down in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Homicides continue to trend down in the City of Flint two years after Mayor Sheldon Neeley implemented a gun violence emergency declaration.

The declaration put the city on track to drive violent crime downward. Homicides in the city are down by 26.32% since July 2022, according to Flint Police Department.

“We stand firm in our gun violence emergency declaration,” Mayor Neeley said. “We are continuing to combat gun violence in our community at the highest level,” he added.

Since January 2023, the Flint Police Department has confiscated about 300 illegal weapons. From 2019 to 2022, 2088 total weapons have been taken off the streets. The police department works in partnership with the Michigan State Police to incinerate weapons on a continued basis.

The declaration, implemented July 23, 2021, allowed the city to get additional money from the American Rescue Plan. The money will help create an emergency response team or ERT, according to the mayor. The goal was to reduce crime with special law enforcement officers, detectives, a medical professional, and even clergy.

Officers are also working to address hazardous driving and other dangerous driving violations in the city. Since January 2023, the department made 3,582 traffic stops, including 178 just for the month of July so far. The traffic stops are normal patrols and the result of data-driven targeted enforcement based on the department’s Intelligence Center’s analysis of reckless driving reports.

