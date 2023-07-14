Pro Wrestling fundraiser for local nonprofit

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Professional wrestlers were getting into the ring to benefit the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV) in Flint on Thursday.

The fundraiser with Impact Professional Wrestling was held at Insight Health and Fitness Center in Flint to help SBEV raise money for new resources after roughly $60,000 worth of STEM equipment was stolen from their building in early June.

“Little did our students know that Mr. Ren Jones is a professional wrestler,” said Audrey Medlin, the director of education at SBEV. “The kids went berserk, especially to see their very own Mr. Ren who works for SBEV. When he came out, I think the cheering, that told it all.”

Organizers said they plan on holding another wrestling event in the near future. All money raised at Thursday afternoon’s event went towards SBEV’s afterschool programming for at-risk youth.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.