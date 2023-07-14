Showers & t-storms possible Friday, though not everybody sees rain

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - What has been the norm most days this week continues today with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Know that today’s coverage of rain will be quite spotty, so not everyone will see rain! However, more importantly there is a chance of severe weather this afternoon with the best chance of strong to severe storms in the northern Thumb.

The weekend also sees more rain chances but the better chance of rain is on Saturday. If you have plans or are thinking of spending time outdoors, Sunday will be the drier day and more comfortable too as dew points will decrease mostly to the lower 60s.

Today

Starting this morning there are a couple of showers and thunderstorms moving off of Lake Michigan and directly eastward. These will bring isolated showers to our northwestern counties in the mid-to-late morning hours, though the large majority of Mid-Michigan stays dry through noon.

Into the early afternoon we’ll see a few more spotty showers developing, the better chance in our northern row of counties. These initial showers should be on the lighter side. Skies will otherwise be partly to mostly cloudy at this time. Closer to the late-afternoon and early-evening, likely around 5-6 PM, is when we see more thunderstorms starting to develop over the Saginaw Bay and in the northern Thumb. These are the thunderstorms that will have the better chance to be strong to severe, especially if they can interact with the lake-breeze that develops off of Lake Huron.

Friday afternoon will see scattered rain and t-storms developing. (WNEM)

The possibility for these stronger storms is highlighted by a Marginal Risk from the Storm Prediction Center. This means that any strong or severe storms will be isolated and short-lived. Wind gusts of 60 mph and hail 1″ in diameter are the most likely threats, though the aforementioned lake-breeze in the northern Thumb does bring some rotation into play. This leads to a non-zero, though overall very small chance of a brief, weak tornado in the northern Thumb. We will be watching this.

Highs today reach up to around 83 degrees, 85 if you’re in Flint though. Our northern counties will be on the cooler side, though. Dew points will elevate to between 65 and 70 degrees making it feel quite humid! Our southwest wind today holds a speed of 5 to 15 mph.

Friday will see temperatures warmer to the south. (WNEM)

Tonight

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms after midnight, though this where two different scenarios for rain going into Saturday unfold. The first scenario is where we see a steadier rain developing late in the overnight hours that lasts into Saturday morning. This would also allow for some rain during the afternoon Saturday, but an overall cooler day which would mitigate our chance of thunderstorms to a certain degree. The second scenario is described further down.

Lows will land around 65 degrees tonight with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. It will stay humid with dew points above 65 degrees.

Weekend Outlook

As mentioned in the “tonight” section, if the first rain scenario plays out then we’ll see steadier showers into Saturday morning. More scattered rain will be possible again in the afternoon, the cooler temperatures as a result of the morning rain will lead to less of a chance of seeing thunderstorms in the mix. Our most recent run of the First Alert Hour-by-Hour is leaning more towards the second scenario as of this morning.

The second scenario that’s possible for Saturday is that we stay drier through the morning hours allowing more heat to build up, which will then allow stronger thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. If this scenario plays out, then we’d also see a better chance of rain in our eastern counties, leaving our western counties much drier. By this evening we’ll have a better idea of which scenario is more likely to end up playing out.

This is more what scenario two would look like. A few thunderstorms would be possible here, too. (WNEM)

Highs Saturday reach up to around 80 degrees with dew points close to 70 degrees. It will stay humid before the cold front but after that passes, after that though we’ll see dew points decreasing.

Saturday will have highs right around 80 degrees. (WNEM)

Sunday’s highs will be very similar to Saturday, also checking in around the 80 to 81 degree mark. Dew points are expected to land between 60 and 65 degrees, especially by the afternoon hours. Only a few spotty/isolated showers will be possible on Sunday, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy day.

Sunday will see temperatures elevate to around 81 degrees. (WNEM)

