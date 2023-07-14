STARS adds new route to Frankenmuth

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This week the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is adding a new route to a popular mid-Michigan destination.

Starting Friday, July 14, riders can ride from STARS’ downtown plaza to Frankenmuth.

The route will take passengers to uptown North Main Banquets and Meeting Center. A free shuttle will then take riders to various stops throughout Little Bavaria including Zehnder’s, the Bavarian Inn, River Place Shops, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, and more.

Rides to Frankenmuth start at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and the last departure is at 5:30 p.m.

Return trips back to Saginaw start at 1 p.m. with the last bus leaving at 8 p.m.

The Frankenmuth Express is free Friday through Sunday.

