STARS adds new route to Frankenmuth

This week the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is adding a new route to a popular mid-Michigan destination.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This week the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is adding a new route to a popular mid-Michigan destination.

Starting Friday, July 14, riders can ride from STARS’ downtown plaza to Frankenmuth.

The route will take passengers to uptown North Main Banquets and Meeting Center. A free shuttle will then take riders to various stops throughout Little Bavaria including Zehnder’s, the Bavarian Inn, River Place Shops, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, and more.

Rides to Frankenmuth start at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and the last departure is at 5:30 p.m.

Return trips back to Saginaw start at 1 p.m. with the last bus leaving at 8 p.m.

The Frankenmuth Express is free Friday through Sunday.

Read next:
Donations needed for local food drive
Food drive at Houghton Jones Neighborhood Association
Pro Wrestling fundraiser for local nonprofit
Pro Wrestling fundraiser for SBEV
‘Concentrate on driving’: Driving instructor responds to MSP crash data
In light of new crash data from Michigan State Police (MSP) a local driving instructor said he...
Storm causes problems for Cars 108 Roof Sit
Wednesday night’s storm proved problematic for the Cars 108 Roof Sit benefitting the Whaley...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
"Pure Michigan Mix"
McDonald’s announces new ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ frozen drink
Matthew Leach
‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case
A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont,...
3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

Latest News

STARS adds new route to Frankenmuth
Gus Macker returns to Midland this summer
Pro Wrestling fundraiser for SBEV
Pro Wrestling fundraiser for local nonprofit
Pro Wrestling fundraiser for local nonprofit