EGLE: Clean water grants to help communities upgrade water infrastructure

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - EGLE is distributing the $20 million they recieved from the Michigan Clean Water grant to local communities so they can upgrade their water infrastructure to protect their health and environment.

The City of Burton and Caseville will be receiving a portion of these funds. Burton will get $295 thousand and Caseville will receive $2 million.

Burton is currently in phase three of making improvements to their sewer collection system. The funds will help them to make improvements to their ‘one of a kind’ open-cut replacement that is approximately 733 feet and 8 to 12-inch diameter sanitary sewer. With the improvements, Burton estimates that there will be 205 sanitary sewer manholes.

The City of Caseville said they will use their grant money for the replacement of the force main and upgrading outdated pump stations. The city’s wastewater system includes an 11,000-foot force main that carries all the city’s wastewater to its lagoon systems. Currently the main is leaking untreated sewage putting surrounding bodies of water like Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron at risk of contamination.”

Read Next:
Federal judge rules Rashad Trice case has ‘plenty of evidence’ to move forward
Rashad Maleek Trice
Suspected tornado damage reported in Sanilac County
Damage from a suspected tornado in eastern Shelby County along Buzzard Roost Road.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crime Stoppers: Wanted felon considered armed, dangerous
Tyran Sharp

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon will see scattered rain and t-storms developing.
Showers & t-storms possible Friday, though not everybody sees rain
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Downed tree limb atop a cabin at Camp Cavell children’s camp in Lexington.
Suspected tornado damage reported in Sanilac County
Tyran Sharp
Crime Stoppers: Wanted felon considered armed, dangerous
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

TV5 news update: Saturday morning, July 15
Middle Eastern Food
Middle eastern festival returns to Flint
Suspected tornado damage reported in Sanilac County
Fire at Atherton East Apartments
Fire at vacant apartment building in Flint