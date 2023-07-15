EGLE: Clean water grants to help communities upgrade water infrastructure

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - EGLE is distributing the $20 million they recieved from the Michigan Clean Water grant to local communities so they can upgrade their water infrastructure to protect their health and environment.

The City of Burton and Caseville will be receiving a portion of these funds. Burton will get $295 thousand and Caseville will receive $2 million.

Burton is currently in phase three of making improvements to their sewer collection system. The funds will help them to make improvements to their ‘one of a kind’ open-cut replacement that is approximately 733 feet and 8 to 12-inch diameter sanitary sewer. With the improvements, Burton estimates that there will be 205 sanitary sewer manholes.

The City of Caseville said they will use their grant money for the replacement of the force main and upgrading outdated pump stations. The city’s wastewater system includes an 11,000-foot force main that carries all the city’s wastewater to its lagoon systems. Currently the main is leaking untreated sewage putting surrounding bodies of water like Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron at risk of contamination.”

