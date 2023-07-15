Fire at vacant apartment building in Flint

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A fire broke out at a vacant apartment complex in Flint Friday evening.

On Friday, July 14 about 6:12 p.m., the Flint Fire Department responded to a fire at Atherton East Apartments on Chambers Street in Flint, according to Flint Fire Battalion Chief Mark Stratman.

Stratman said when firefighters arrived, the building was already 50 percent devolved, adding the entire roof was destroyed in the fire.

Fire at Atherton East Apartments
Fire at Atherton East Apartments(Whitney Schmidlin)

He said the fire broke out at the vacant office building of the vacant apartment complex. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was injured, Stratman said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

