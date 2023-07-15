Middle eastern festival returns to Flint

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Middle Eastern Festival in Flint is celebrating the Lebanese culture, heritage, and background for the 14th year

The festival will take place at Our Lady Lebanon in Flint Township. The festival will start at noon on Saturday, July 15, and go until midnight and run from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival chairman said there’s something for everyone to do, and they expect over ten thousand people a day.

There will be bounce houses, nerf gun competition games, basketball games, Lebanese music, food, belly dancing, and more.

The event is free to attend and only $5 for parking.

