Saturday morning rain with some afternoon storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A steady rain is starting off this morning especially into our southern counties. This rain won’t last all day, however there will be another chance for thunderstorms this afternoon as the heating of the day picks up and another wind shift moves across Mid-Michigan. Today’s chances for severe weather are quite low, especially lower than Friday, though we still aren’t going to completely rule out the possibility that a storm or two reaches the severe level given the ingredients we have in place today.

Sunday will be a quieter day with only isolated showers so if you have plans this weekend, know that Sunday will be the drier -- and more comfortable -- day as humidity drops off too. For this weekend though, download the TV5 First Alert Weather App to track the radar and receive up to the minute weather alerts!

Today

You can also track this morning’s rain with the Interactive Radar on our website! This rain has been most widespread south of the Tri-Cities and across the Thumb with only isolated showers to the north. Around noon is when we expect most of the rain with this initial system to leave to our east. This does lead to a quick lull in the early afternoon, likely until around 3 PM.

Saturday morning is seeing some scattered showers. (WNEM)

As clouds break up allowing for better heating during that lull, along with a subtle wind shift, we’re expecting to see more thunderstorms firing back up. The timing of the start of this will be near the 3 PM hour and will continue to move eastward as the late-afternoon and the evening progresses. We expect the majority of storm activity to be in the vicinity of the Saginaw Bay and anywhere north.

Saturday afternoon will see more storms firing again, some could be strong to severe. (WNEM)

Although the Storm Prediction Center has not highlighted any of our area with a Marginal Risk for severe weather, the TV5 First Alert Weather Team still believes there is some potential for a few storms to become severe this afternoon. Wind gusts of 60 mph is the primary threat that we expect, though like we’ve seen twice this week already, storms have had quite an easy time spinning up and becoming capable of producing tornadoes. Although today’s chance is smaller than Friday, we still are keeping a non-zero chance of an isolated tornado in the strongest storm that forms this afternoon.

Highs today will reach up to around 80 degrees with dew points between 65 and 70 degrees. This is going to lead to very humid weather so be sure to stay hydrated if you’ll be outside! The wind will be southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Highs today will reach up to the lower 80s with higher humidity. (WNEM)

Tonight

Some of those storms from the evening hours may be able to last to near sundown, but after that we return to dry conditions overnight with a partly to mostly clear sky. This could lead to patchy fog formation near sunrise on Sunday. If any fog does form we don’t expect it to last very long though! Lows will fall to around 62 degrees with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

The morning will otherwise be dry and mostly sunny on Sunday before the possibility of a few passing isolated showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. Our severe weather chance looks minimal on Sunday. These showers will be very spotty so there isn’t a need to change or cancel any plans you might have, but you’ll just need to keep an eye out for any showers!

Any rain Sunday is expected to be quite isolated. (WNEM)

Humidity will start to break in the afternoon as dew points fall closer to the 60 degree mark, possibly even into the upper 50s! We’ll have a high of 81 degrees, right near Saturday, but it will be more comfortable.

Sunday reaches up to around 81 degrees with lower humidity. (WNEM)

One important item to note for Sunday is the return of poor air quality. There are collectively 910 wildfires currently burning in Canada, the majority of these in western Canada. This has led to another large plume of smoke that will return near the ground on Sunday. The afternoon hours especially will see the poorer air quality.

Sunday will see poor air quality return. (WNEM)

We wish you a safe and wonderful weekend!

