Suspected tornado damage reported in Sanilac County

Downed tree limb atop a cabin at Camp Cavell children’s camp in Lexington.
Downed tree limb atop a cabin at Camp Cavell children's camp in Lexington.
By Meg McLeod and Kyle Gillett
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Mich. (WNEM) - After severe storms swept through mid-Michigan Friday afternoon, there are multiple reports of likely tornado damage in Sanilac County.

So far, Lexington has three reports of damage from a possible tornado while Lexington, Carsonville, and Applegate each have a report of wind damage.

The first three damage reports came in at 3:35 p.m.

In Lexington, a possible tornado uprooted large trees that blocked roads west of M-25. Winds were reported at 65-70 mph.

Caption

In southeast Carsonville, wind-driven hail reportedly “punched in” the vinyl siding on at least one structure.

In southern Applegate, a report blamed thunderstorm wind damage for downing trees and powerlines. Hail damage and shredded crops were also reported.

The fourth and fifth damage reports, both from a suspected tornado, came in at 3:43 p.m. in Lexington.

In one report, the damage on M-25/Lakeshore Road is said to continue for at least a mile. In addition to downed trees and limbs, there are also reports of a large limb landing on a camper and trees stripped of bark. No injuries have been reported.

In the other suspected tornado damage report at 3:43 p.m., many large trees are down along M-25 between Harrington and Aitken roads.

The sixth and final report of damage came in at 3:57 p.m. in Lexington due to estimated 48 mph thunderstorm wind gusts.

The National Weather Service is the only organization that can confirm a tornado and has yet to officially do so. TV5 will update if it does.

Storm damage reports in Sanilac County 7/14/2023
Storm damage reports in Sanilac County 7/14/2023
Storm damage reports in Sanilac County 7/14/2023
Storm damage reports in Sanilac County 7/14/2023

