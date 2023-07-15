Tigers take road win streak into matchup with the Mariners

The Detroit Tigers visit the Seattle Mariners trying to extend a three-game road winning streak
(LM Otero | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Detroit Tigers (40-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-45, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (3-6, 4.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (8-7, 3.09 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -214, Tigers +178; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 45-45 overall and 24-21 in home games. The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.76.

Detroit is 20-25 in road games and 40-50 overall. The Tigers have a 25-40 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .250 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 16-for-45 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers with a .246 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI. Spencer Torkelson is 11-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

