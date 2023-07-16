Attempted break in at a Midland Co. residence

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland County Police responded to shots fired at an attempted break-in at approximately 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Police responded to the call at a Warren Township residence reporting shots fired and an attempted break-in.

Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene said one person who was attempting to break in was shot by a local residence and is in stable condition. Five suspects who police believe were involved are being held at Midland County Jail pending charges from the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no concern to the public regarding their safety.

The incident is still under investigation.

