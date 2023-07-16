Camper involved in a traffic crash blocks US 10

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A camper was involved in a traffic accident blocking off part of US 10.

The traffic crash occurred Sunday, July 16 blocking East Business 10 and East US 10.

Police advise drivers to avoid this area until further notice.

