Davison women dead after fatal crash, police said

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - One woman is dead, and two others are in stable condition after a fatal crash.

On Saturday, July 15 at 8:15 p.m. Davison Township Police responded to a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of North Irish Road and East Potter Road.

Police said the Jeep Wrangler driven by a Davison woman was traveling Eastbound at a high speed and did not stop at the intersection and collided with the Nissan Sentra traveling southbound.

Police said the 29-year-old Davison woman was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead when she was transported to a local hospital. The two Farmington Hills women in the Nissan were also transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition police said.

Police said that it is unknown if alcohol or other distractions were a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and was not interviewed at the scene is asked to call Sergeant Scott Teschendorf at 810-653-5656.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.