Partial building collapse in Flint

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A partial building collapse is causing a partial closure of Brush Alley between Third and Second Street in downtown Flint.

The partially collapsed building at 641 South Saginaw Street was previously condemned by the City of Flint Building Safety Inspections Division.

The area will remain closed to the public until engineers can evaluate the area and safety hazards are removed.

The city filed a motion on June 20 asking the District Court to appoint someone to fix issues with the property. The original hearing date was set for July 17 but was rescheduled for July 31.

The City of Flint said there is still a safety hazard in Brush Alley and to stay away from the area if possible.

