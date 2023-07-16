Showers and storms slowing ending this evening, isolated chances again tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The rest of our overnight hours will feature gradually calming conditions after a few showers currently located over the Saginaw Bay move through the tip of Thumb. After this, we can finally expect some drier conditions through the overnight hours into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures should cool down into the middle 60s overnight.

As of right now, chances for rain do exist in the forecast tomorrow afternoon and evening, but those chances are expected to be both on the lower end and isolated, thus most of Mid-Michigan will likely have a dry Sunday. Severe weather chances are not zero, but much lower than any other point this week. Now, that isn’t to say that tomorrow wont come without its share of weather issues, because wildfire smoke is mixing back into the equation tomorrow.

Wildfire smoke from western Canadian wildfires again move into Mid-Michigan during the overnight hours and Sunday. This smoke will be found both aloft and down here at the surface. Therefore, air quality alerts will again be in place for us tomorrow. It is recommended that you limit any strenuous outdoor activities. Smoke will linger throughout the afternoon, evening and overnight hours of your Sunday and lingering into Monday.

TV5 First Alert Saturday evening forecast (WNEM)

