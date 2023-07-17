Bridal store in Flint Twp closing its doors

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A local wedding chain store will close its doors after the company filed for bankruptcy.

David’s Bridal in Flint Township will soon close. Back in April, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, laying off more than 9,200 employees.

The location in front of the Genesee Valley Shopping Center on Miller Road is now offering savings while supplies last, and you can also call for special orders. All sales are final.

An Axios report said in the last 50 years, the marriage rate in the U.S. dropped by nearly 60 percent.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.