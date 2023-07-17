Crime Stoppers still searching for missing woman 6 years later

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crimes Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information on a missing woman.

Brianna Vibert was last seen about 2:45 a.m. on July 15, 2017 at the Mobil Gas Station on S. Saginaw Street in Flint. She was walking toward Atherton Road.

Brianna Vibert
Brianna Vibert(WNEM)

RELATED: Missing in mid-Michigan

At the time, Vibert was 5′9″ and 120 pounds. She had the word “family” tattooed on her right shoulder as well as a tattoo on both wrists. She was wearing a cream-colored top, black capris, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL or to submit a tip anonymously, go to https://www.crimestoppersofflint.com/.

Read Next:
Mt. Pleasant home struck by lightning, catches fire
insert
Davison woman dead after fatal crash, police said
ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Crime Stoppers: Wanted felon considered armed, dangerous
Tyran Sharp
Clio lifts boil water advisory
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a traffic alert.
Camper involved in a traffic crash blocks US 10
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Attempted break in at a Midland Co. residence
Fatal crash generic
Davison woman dead after fatal crash, police said
Generic police lights
Partial building collapse in Flint
FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard

Latest News

Michael Jones
FBI seeking help locating missing Flint teen
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, July 17
Alonzo Whiteside
Oklahoma man facing charges, accused of robbing Flint Twp. bank
Mt. Pleasant home struck by lightning, catches fire