Crime Stoppers still searching for missing woman 6 years later

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crimes Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information on a missing woman.

Brianna Vibert was last seen about 2:45 a.m. on July 15, 2017 at the Mobil Gas Station on S. Saginaw Street in Flint. She was walking toward Atherton Road.

Brianna Vibert (WNEM)

RELATED: Missing in mid-Michigan

At the time, Vibert was 5′9″ and 120 pounds. She had the word “family” tattooed on her right shoulder as well as a tattoo on both wrists. She was wearing a cream-colored top, black capris, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL or to submit a tip anonymously, go to https://www.crimestoppersofflint.com/.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.