Dow GLBI brings profits to local businesses

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Golfers are preparing for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (GLBI) competition later this week, but the economic impact is already being felt before the first meaningful swing takes place.

Tony Stamas, the president and CEO of the Midland Business Alliance, said he is glad the tournament is getting ready to tee off.

“Really an exciting week. You see the direct impact in terms of the golfers and all the support, and everything that comes along with it. But also, just around the whole region, you look at restaurants and businesses, it really is an exciting time,” he said.

Stamas said this tournament will bring plenty of money to the local economy as well.

“I think after last year estimated at over $25 million, at this point well over $25 million in terms of direct impact. But just it has such an impact at so many levels for our region, so we’re really looking forward to the week, and so excited to have it back here again,” he said.

Julia Kepler, the owner of Serendipity Road and Joyful Tantrum in Midland, said this is one of the most profitable weeks of the year.

Kepler said one-third of the entire year’s revenue comes from end of the November through December, and she says the Dow GLBI week is just as lucrative.

“The LPGA Tournament week is as impactful as like Black Friday for our store,” she said.

Kepler said players from the tournament have already stopped in, adding there’s a common theme to what they’ve been buying.

“Anything with Michigan on it, is really over this weekend, or something that says Midland. So those for us are the bigger ones over the weekend. But then like kids’ activities that they can do in hotel rooms is another, or out to eat is another one. Because some of the players do have children that they bring with them,” Kepler said.

She said she’s grateful to everyone involved in bringing such an event to Midland.

