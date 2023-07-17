FBI seeking help locating missing Flint teen

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Detroit FBI is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old from Flint.

According to the FBI, Michael Jones has been missing from Flint since June 22.

Michael Jones
Michael Jones(FBI - Detroit)

Michael is described as 5′7″ and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, has his ears pierced, and a tattoo on his right forearm.

Michael may still be in the Flint area or may travel to Saginaw, the FBI said, adding he may go by the name Keenan Reese or the nickname Kee.

If anyone has information, contact the Flint Police Department at 1-810-237-6800, call 911, or contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

