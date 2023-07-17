GM unveils redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse at Lansing Delta Assembly

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The newly redesigned Chevrolet Traverse was unveiled Monday at GM Lansing Delta Assembly.

It was revealed that the workers at GM Lansing Delta Assembly will be tasked with building the new 2024 Traverse.

“We’ve got a great history of building vehicles here, General Motors in Lansing for many, many years,” said Scott Bell, Chevrolet’s Global Vice President. “To be able to continue that tradition here in Lansing Delta has been a great partnership since we started here.”

Construction on the 2024 Traverse is expected to begin by the end of 2023 and be sold to customers by early 2024.

The Traverse has been built at GM Lansing Delta Assembly since 2009.

More information on the redesign can be found on Chevrolet’s website.

