Hemlock Huskies girls’ basketball player receives Dr. Slade award

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Hemlock High School girls’ basketball player has been named a co-recipient of this year’s Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame’s Dr. Slade award.

The award honors Regan Finkbeiner as a top senior athlete in Saginaw County.

In her senior season, Regan helped lead the Huskies to the school’s first State Championship in girls’ basketball.

“Great senior year, great high school career,” Regan said. “All the work is thanks to my dad, my dad is the one who pushes me and my brother is a great role model.

Regan said she played for great coaches and great teammates and it all came together.

“When you’re around good people and people who have had success it just builds your confidence and makes you good too,” she said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.