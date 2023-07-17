Isolated showers overnight, drier Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few scattered showers are currently just outside of northwestern Mid-Michigan and they will be slowly moving into the area over the next hour or now. These showers have been generally weakening, losing most of their lightning and heavier rainfall. These showers will continue to weaken as they move through Mid-Michigan over the next 5 hours. Therefore, parts of the area (such as Flint to the Thumb) may remain mostly-entirely dry tonight.

By mid morning, all showers should have come to an end and dry weather returns for all of Mid-Michigan through late afternoon. Temperatures will cool overnight into the middle and lower 60s for most areas by mid-morning. As the sun rises tomorrow morning, temperatures will slowly make their way into the middle-upper 70s.

A few more isolated showers or weak storms may develop along/near the lakeshore of Lake Huron tomorrow afternoon and evening, but just about all of Mid-Michigan will remain dry. No severe weather is expected.

Wildfire smoke will linger through the afternoon before eventually leaving the area once again. Air Quality Indexes may hold between 50-100 (out of 300) before conditions improve during the afternoon.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

