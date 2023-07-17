Michigan State Police annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police is asking for the public to vote for MSP in the annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

The annual contest is put on by the American Association of State Troopers and features cruisers from different states.

“This year’s photo, featuring a Chevy Tahoe and a Huey helicopter, showcases our commitment to serving Michiganders from both the roads and the sky,” MSP said.

Voting began Monday, July 17, and continues through Monday, July 31 at 12 p.m.

You can look at the different cruisers and cast your vote here. You can vote once per device.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and be featured on the cover of America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruiser 2024 wall calendar.

Calendars will be available for purchase on Oct. 1 at https://www.statetroopers.org/.

