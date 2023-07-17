Mt. Pleasant home struck by lightning, catches fire

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A single-story home in Mt. Pleasant was struck by lightning causing the house to catch on fire.

On Monday, July 17 at 2:15 a.m. the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) responded to a house in the 1300 block of Crestwood Drive.

MPFD said upon arrival, the home had heavy smoke and a fire started from the garage on the east side of the structure.

MPFD got the fire under control at 3:23 a.m.

After MPFD investigated the fire, it ruled the fire did start from a lightning strike and no foul play was involved.

The homeowners were not at the residence at the time of the fire.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.