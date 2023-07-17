Much drier first-half of the week, hazy skies to clear

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Canadian wildfire smoke returned to Mid-Michigan on Sunday as hundreds of fires are still burning in British Columbia and Alberta. Air quality has been taking a hit, though it’s not as bad as it was during the last week of June. Most air quality monitors this morning are reading into the Moderate range with AQI values between 50 and 100. This smoke will be clearing later today.

The most recent smoke is from British Columbia and Alberta. (WNEM)

After an active week last week, quieter weather returns to our area all the way until Thursday. There are going to be some pop-up showers mainly Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall the first half of this week is going to be quite dry.

Today

The rain we’re seeing early this morning is expected to leave the eastern Thumb around 6 AM, then after this the rest of the day is dry. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with the hazy conditions mentioned above. The haze and smoke will begin to clear starting from the west around 4 to 5 PM with the smoke only clearing even more the rest of the evening.

Late on Monday wildfire smoke clears. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to around 78 degrees. The wind will be westerly with a speed of 5 to 15 mph. With humidity staying low too, it really couldn’t be too much nicer of a day in mid-July!

Monday will reach up to around 78 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows falling to 56 degrees. With wildfire smoke clearing, it will actually be a good windows-open night to give the A/C a break. The wind will be light from the west northwest.

Tuesday & Wednesday

The day will start with sunny skies and no smoke! Heating of the day does bring fair-weather clouds during the afternoon. Some of these clouds interacting with the lake-breeze will bring some brief pop-up showers. Most of this activity will be in the vicinity of and north of the Saginaw Bay.

Most showers Tuesday are north of the Saginaw Bay. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 77 degrees with another day of low humidity, so it will be comfortable once again. The wind will be westerly at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be up to around 77 degrees. (WNEM)

We expect nearly the same exact conditions on Wednesday with the only change being temperatures slightly warmer up to around 81 degrees.

