Oklahoma man facing charges, accused of robbing Flint Twp. bank

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man from Oklahoma is facing charges after being accused of robbing a Flint Township bank on Thursday, July 13.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, Flint Township Police responded to the Huntington Bank on 1373 South Linden Road for an armed robbery, police said.

The suspect, Alonzo Whiteside, was armed and demanded money from the teller, police said, adding he fled the scene in a white Mercedes.

Police said on Monday, July 17, Whiteside was arraigned on the following charges:

· Bank robbery

· Armed robbery

· Possession of a firearm by a felon

· Three counts of felony firearm

According to police, Whiteside is a habitual offender and this is his fourth offense notice.

