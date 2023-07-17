Parole hearing scheduled for man serving life sentence

Timothy Granderson was sentenced in Saginaw Co. in 1992.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing Thursday, July 20, to consider the possible parole of Timothy Granderson.

Granderson, 58, is serving a life sentence for armed robbery, according to the Michigan Parole Board and Michigan Department of Corrections. Granderson was sentenced June 18, 1992, out of Saginaw County.

The hearing, which can be accessed here, begins at 9 a.m. You must call (517)-335-1736 by Tuesday, July 18, to confirm attendance.

Read Next:
Partial building collapse in Flint
The area will remain closed to the public until engineers can evaluate the area and safety...
Michigan State Police trooper escorts fawn from I-96 to safety
A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a baby deer to a wooded area on July 12, 2023.
Davison woman dead after fatal crash, police said
ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Crime Stoppers: Wanted felon considered armed, dangerous
Tyran Sharp

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a traffic alert.
Camper involved in a traffic crash blocks US 10
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Attempted break in at a Midland Co. residence
Fatal crash generic
Davison woman dead after fatal crash, police said
FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard
Generic police lights
Partial building collapse in Flint

Latest News

Road, parking restrictions for Dow GLBI
The new 685-foot tall tower under construction on the former Hudson's site is seen, Friday,...
10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit’s finances are better but city workers and retirees feel burned
The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing Thursday, July 20, to consider the...
Parole hearing for man sentenced in Saginaw Co.
The area will remain closed to the public until engineers can evaluate the area and safety...
Partial building collapse in Downtown Flint