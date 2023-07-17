Parole hearing scheduled for man serving life sentence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing Thursday, July 20, to consider the possible parole of Timothy Granderson.

Granderson, 58, is serving a life sentence for armed robbery, according to the Michigan Parole Board and Michigan Department of Corrections. Granderson was sentenced June 18, 1992, out of Saginaw County.

The hearing, which can be accessed here, begins at 9 a.m. You must call (517)-335-1736 by Tuesday, July 18, to confirm attendance.

