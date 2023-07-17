Pleasant weather continues Tuesday, smoke moves out

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we’ve avoided it most days recently, the wildfire smoke returned to the area at times to end the week and stuck around early this week.

Thankfully as we have gone through the day, the air quality has gotten better and it appears that’s a trend we’ll keep going right into our Tuesday. Outside of the smoke, it’s been a beautiful day with temperatures in the 70s and our humidity levels have remained very low. That trend is also one we expect to keep going right into tomorrow!

This Evening & Overnight

This is one of those nights where you want to find any reason to be outside. Temperatures will gradually drop through the 60s and 70s this evening, with a very pleasant west northwesterly breeze, and we don’t have a threat for showers to worry about.

Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Eventually, we should see lows settle in the 50s under a mostly clear sky as any clouds that have bubbled up through the day diminish. Winds will remain west northwesterly overnight, light at best, with many locations seeing a calm wind. It’s a windows-open kind of night if you enjoy that!

Tuesday

The second day of the workweek will feature more of the same, with a similar progression of our sky conditions. We should see mostly sunny to completely sunny skies in the morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as more clouds develop with the heat of the day.

High temperatures for Tuesday, July 18th. (WNEM)

High temperatures should remain pleasant with a west northwesterly wind, with most in the middle to upper 70s. Humidity levels remain low, and winds remain around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

There is a small chance for a few lake-breeze showers on Tuesday. (WNEM)

There is a low risk for a few spotty showers, possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon, as lake-breeze boundaries develop as the day goes along. Most areas won’t see a shower, with the coverage expected to remain isolated. We’re only talking about a 10% to 20% chance, so this doesn’t appear to be a chance you need to completely plan your day around. If these showers develop, they’ll diminish as soon as we lose the heat of the day.

Skies will clear out once again, with overnight lows settling into the 50s.

Thursday: Next Organized Shower & Storm Chance

A more organized system is set to move through on Thursday, bringing our next best chance of showers and storms. It’s too early to say specifically that severe storms are expected as there are some puzzle pieces that need to come together, but we think there’s at least a chance for strong storms if that occurs, so we’ll keep an eye on this day.

Thursday will be our next best chance for showers and storms. (WNEM)

At the very least, we expect a healthy coverage of rain showers, so if you do have outdoor plans on Thursday, keep an eye on this day in the forecast. It’s also too early to feel good about specific rainfall totals, but a general range of 0.25 to 0.75″ seems reasonable for an early call. As always, know that this could change with a few days to go.

