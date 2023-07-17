Police searching for missing Flint woman

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen on July 9.

Taylor Rene Mitchell, 19, was last seen on Sunday, July 9 leaving the 2000 block of Henry Street in Flint.

Mitchell is 5′4″, 140 pounds with brown eyes and red and black hair. She has freckles on her face and a flower tattoo on her right shoulder, as well as other tattoos on her hands.

Taylor Mitchell
Taylor Mitchell(WNEM)

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Hayman at 810-237-6824 or 911.

