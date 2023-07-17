Suspect in 2011 Lapeer Co. murder arraigned

LAPEER CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Chadwick Mobley is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the murder of a woman in 2011, according to the Department of Attorney General’s (AG) Office.

The charges against Mobley stem from his involvement in the murder of Andrea Eilber, who was shot and killed at a relative’s house in Lapeer County, the AG office said.

Chadwick Shane Mobley (Sanders County Sheriff's Office)

Evidence found at the scene was DNA tested during the initial investigation and again in 2022, the AG’s office said, adding the 2022 results led to a positive confirmation of Mobley’s DNA.

At the time, Mobley was living in Utah and fled the state after Michigan State Police (MSP) questioned him, the AG’s office said, stating Mobley was then apprehended by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Libby, Montana.

On July 9, Mobley was being transported to Michigan from Montana for arraignment, when escaped the custody of Prisoner Transport Services, LLC, which is a private transport company, according to the AG’s office.

According to the Associated Press, he was apprehended at 6:10 p.m. Monday, July 10, in the town of Plains, Montana and transported to Michigan.

According to the AG’s office, Mobley is facing the following charges:

One count of first degree murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

One count of felony murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole; and

One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony.

Mobley is due back in court on July 28 at 9 a.m.

