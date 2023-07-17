Temporary bridge closures in Vienna, Argentine Twp.

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Road Commission will temporarily close select bridges in Vienna and Argentine Township on Monday, July 17 for repairs.

The road commission will be working on the following bridges:

· Wilson Rd. over the Benjamin Run

· Wilson Rd. over the Brent Run

· Willard Rd. over the Pine Run

· Duffield Rd. over the Shiawassee River

· Lovejoy Rd. over the Shiawassee River

The road commission will be applying an epoxy overlay and silane treatments. Drivers should seek an alternate route during this time.

If you have any questions, contact the construction manager, Gerrad Godley, at 810-767-4920.

