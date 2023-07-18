AG’s office: 16 Michigan residents charged in false elector scheme

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel announced 16 Michigan residents have been charged with felonies for roles in the alleged false electors scheme after the 2020 presidential election.

The AG’s office said each of the 16 residents is facing the following charges:

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery (a 14-year felony)

Two counts of Forgery (a 14-year felony)

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing (a 14-year felony)

One count of Uttering and Publishing (a 14-year felony)

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery (a 5-year felony)

Two counts of Election Law Forgery (a 5-year felony)

The AG’s office said the accused residents allegedly met covertly in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14 and signed their names to certificates claiming they were “duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan.”

They then sent these false documents to the United States Senate and National Archives to try and award the state’s electoral votes to the candidate they chose rather than the candidates the people of Michigan actually voted for, the AG’s office said.

According to the AG’s office, the 16 residents being charged include:

Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover

William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City

Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc

Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren

Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township

John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix

Mary-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton

Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti

Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit

Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford

James Renner, 76, of Lansing

Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms

Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw

Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield

Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans

Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming

“The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan,” said Nessel. “My department has prosecuted numerous cases of election law violations throughout my tenure, and it would be malfeasance of the greatest magnitude if my department failed to act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organized effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election.”

Nessel said even though the efforts of the accused failed, it does not erase the crimes of those involved in this scheme.

Each of the accused residents or their attorneys have been notified of the charges, the AG’s office said, adding the court will provide a date for them to appear for arraignment.

The investigation in this case is ongoing.

