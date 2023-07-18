Celebrating success of 988 suicide lifeline one year later

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is observing the success over the past year since the launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Michigan.

Since its launch in July of last year, the lifeline has spent approximately 18,000 minutes on the phone with Michigan residents.

“It is really exciting to think about the number of people that the hotline has helped, and the number of people in Michigan that potentially could have had a worse outcome if they had not called,” said Dr. Debra Pinals, the medical director for behavioral health and forensic programs for MDHHS.

Pinals was reflecting on the first year of the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline in Michigan. Since July of 2022, 63,000 calls for help have been answered. The 988 lifeline accepts calls from anyone who needs support for a suicide, mental health, and/or substance use crisis.

“Any kind of emotional crisis, substance use crisis, people are calling for some referrals, some additional supports,” Pinals said. “We see some people calling when they’re having marital conflict. Like different issues might come up where people feel overwhelmed and they can’t cope.”

She said 988 also offers help for people who are in what’s considered a vulnerable group.

“Veterans are at increased risk of suicide as are certain communities like LGBTQ+. And so there’s an additional services and supports that are really geared towards those individuals,” Pinals said.

This is all being done in an effort to make a difference for someone who’s trying to find light in a dark place.

“Sometimes simple conversation and just being there can really help people really emotionally gain composure and prevent them from taking an action that’s irreversible,” Pinals said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, dial 988.

