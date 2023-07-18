Comfortable temperatures with only pop-up shower chances Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clear skies are carrying into the start of today and with Mid-Michigan under influence of high pressure to the north, mostly quiet weather will remain. There will only be pop-up showers today with the majority of these showers in the vicinity of the Saginaw Bay and northward for our shoreline counties. If you have any outdoor plans, you can plan to carry on as normal! Just know that if you’re closer to Lake Huron, you might need to head for cover temporarily if a shower pops up. These showers are expected to be brief, too.

Today

Temperatures are starting off in the middle to upper 50s for the majority of our area. We’ll see highs to around 77 degrees this afternoon with a west southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph. Humidity stays low so it will be very comfortable, perfect weather to be outside!

Tuesday sees highs right around 77 degrees. (WNEM)

The pop-up shower chance mentioned at the beginning of the forecast above will mostly be as a result of a lake-breeze convergence, but also aided by the heating of the day. Our shoreline counties are going to have the best chance of seeing any of this rain. If you see any showers, expect them to be brief. Outside of this though, it will be a sunny start to the day with just fair weather clouds in the afternoon.

Tuesday will see some pop-up showers in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Tonight & Wednesday

We’ll have mostly clear skies overnight as the atmosphere resets and any showers from the afternoon come to an end. Lows will land around 57 degrees with a calm wind. With the smoke gone, it’ll be another nice windows-open night!

Highs on Wednesday reach up to 81 degrees with nearly the same pattern as Tuesday. The day starts off sunny before fair weather clouds in the afternoon along with another small pop-up shower chance at 10% or less.

Wednesday will see highs in the lower 80s. (WNEM)

Thursday

The next best rain chance in Mid-Michigan is on Thursday as a quick moving low pressure system passes by. There has been some variability to the timing of this rain, but all of our forecast models at least have it in some shape or form. More of an afternoon timing of this rain would lead to some thunderstorms being in the mix too, possibly even leading to a low-end severe weather chance too. This is far from a slam dunk at the moment so it need to be monitored through the next few days. If the rain arrives earlier in the day, then temperatures stay cooler which would help to mitigate some thunderstorm chances. Our earlier rain potential as of now is a highly scattered 0.25″ to 0.5″. As always, stay tuned for updates!

Thursday will see the best chance of rain this week. (WNEM)

