Defending champs won’t return to DOW GLBI, several ranked pairs to compete

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The highly anticipated week of the DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational is finally here!

The LPGA tournament will begin this Wednesday but the returning champs will not be back. Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas are not in this year’s field. Salas is recovering from a small injury and taking this week off to prepare for next week’s major.

Although the defending champs won’t be playing at Midland Country Club this week, several ranked players will be.

For a full list of who will be competing, click here.

