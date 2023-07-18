Dow GLBI golfers, caddies assisted by private meteorologist

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (GLBI) will begin on Wednesday, July 19, and one man is on everyone’s team.

When you watch the golfers at this week’s Dow GLBI, the caddy is right there to help them get through the course and conditions, but even they get a little help.

Marcus Hustedde works for DTN, the largest private weather company in the world. He is this week’s private meteorologist for the golf tournament.

Hustedde works with the rules officials to determine how wind speeds could affect every shot golfers hit and their club selection, how rainfall can impact a course and where water may pool, and how the forecast can impact a hole location. All this is passed on to the golfers and their caddies, which makes him a popular person when the tournament begins.

“I’d say the caddies and players, I’ll have a little small talk with them at player dining at breakfast or lunch, but they’re looking at the forecast I send out in the morning,” Hustedde said.

His other job is to make sure everyone at the course is safe. Using his equipment, he can determine if and when a storm could have an impact on the tournament, like the scattered thunderstorms that are being predicted for Thursday, July 20.

“With the rules officials that are out on the course during the rounds, I’m in radio communications with them throughout the day. If I see a threat, for lightning or dangerous weather approaching, I give them plenty heads up to get evacuation staged around the course,” Hustedde said.

With his studies on the course and weather, he has an impact on how everyone will play each day.

“Rules officials will base my wind forecast on pin placement to either help or hurt, make it easier or harder on a play on a certain hole, depending on how nice they are feeling that day,” he said.

Next time you see your favorite golfer make a great shot, give an assist to the league’s private meteorologist.

