Dow GLBI golfers, caddies assisted by private meteorologist

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (GLBI) will begin on Wednesday, July 19, and one man is on everyone’s team.
By Cole Martens and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (GLBI) will begin on Wednesday, July 19, and one man is on everyone’s team.

When you watch the golfers at this week’s Dow GLBI, the caddy is right there to help them get through the course and conditions, but even they get a little help.

Marcus Hustedde works for DTN, the largest private weather company in the world. He is this week’s private meteorologist for the golf tournament.

Hustedde works with the rules officials to determine how wind speeds could affect every shot golfers hit and their club selection, how rainfall can impact a course and where water may pool, and how the forecast can impact a hole location. All this is passed on to the golfers and their caddies, which makes him a popular person when the tournament begins.

“I’d say the caddies and players, I’ll have a little small talk with them at player dining at breakfast or lunch, but they’re looking at the forecast I send out in the morning,” Hustedde said.

His other job is to make sure everyone at the course is safe. Using his equipment, he can determine if and when a storm could have an impact on the tournament, like the scattered thunderstorms that are being predicted for Thursday, July 20.

“With the rules officials that are out on the course during the rounds, I’m in radio communications with them throughout the day. If I see a threat, for lightning or dangerous weather approaching, I give them plenty heads up to get evacuation staged around the course,” Hustedde said.

With his studies on the course and weather, he has an impact on how everyone will play each day.

“Rules officials will base my wind forecast on pin placement to either help or hurt, make it easier or harder on a play on a certain hole, depending on how nice they are feeling that day,” he said.

Next time you see your favorite golfer make a great shot, give an assist to the league’s private meteorologist.

Read next:
Sheriff announces new inmate college program at I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson
Judge denies Oxford school shooter’s request for life without parole
Ethan Crumbley
AG’s office: 16 Michigan residents charged in false elector scheme
File Image
Man accused of killing, dismembering wife shot and killed by police
A woman was found dead inside a Kings Lane Apartment in Burton according to police.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Granderson, 58, was sentenced for armed robbery in 1992.
Parole hearing scheduled for man serving life sentence
Levi Anderson
Procession held for teenage Gift of Life donor
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Attempted break in at a Midland Co. residence
Kings Lane Apartments
Man accused of killing, dismembering wife shot and killed by police

Latest News

Dow GLBI golfers, caddies assisted by private meteorologist
Defending champs won’t return to DOW GLBI, several ranked pairs to compete
Defending champs won't return
Hemlock Huskies girls’ basketball player receives Dr. Slade award