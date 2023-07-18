Judge denies Oxford school shooter’s request for life without parole

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A judge has denied Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley’s request to have his sentence of life without parole dismissed.

In October 2022, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 counts against him including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm with a commission of a felony.

He admitted to killing four students and injuring several others when he opened fire at Oxford High School in November 2021.

Last week, Crumbley requested for his life without parole sentence to be removed, to wear street clothes to the Miller hearing, and to keep witnesses of the shooting from testifying at that hearing.

The judge denied all three of his requests.

That hearing is scheduled for July 27.

