Kingston schools to use propane fueled buses

KINGSTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Kingston Community School District has made the switch to using a propane fueled bus fleet starting this fall for the 2023-24 school year.

According to ROUSH CleanTech, the school district leased six Blue Bird propane buses and committed to a two-year cost for propane at $1.50 per gallon. This is a 62 percent savings over its diesel price.

“What a great way to start the new school year with our students and drivers breathing easier with low-emission buses fueled with propane. Our entire school district and our taxpayers benefit with lower fuel and maintenance expenses, too,” said Shona Vennevy, district superintendent of Kingston Community School District.

The Environmental Protection Agency said nitrogen oxide exhaust exposure is a leading cause of asthma and causes other negative health effects on children. Propane school buses reduce nitrogen oxides by 96 percent, according to a study by West Virginia University.

In addition, propane buses reduce noise levels by about 50 percent when compared to diesel buses, ROUSH CleanTech said.

“You can have a normal conversation with someone on the propane bus without having to holler over a diesel engine,” Vennevy said. “Plus, there will be less road noise in our community.”

Executive vice president of ROUSH CleanTech, Todd Mouw, said it was a smart choice by the school district to switch to propane buses.

“Kingston Community School District is dedicated to providing students with a safe and healthy ride to school while ensuring that their budget stays healthy, too,” he said.

Diesel buses have become harder to repair, since the legal requirements to make them run more clean have expanded, the school district said, adding the propane buses removes that hardship. Additionally, there are no more costs for after-treatment measures, since the clean fuel doesn’t require additional filters or fluids.

The district said it will keep three diesel buses as a backup if additional buses are required to transport students.

