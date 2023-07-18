Man accused of killing, dismembering wife shot and killed by police

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton man who was accused of killing and dismembering his wife was shot and killed by police.

The Burton Police Department responded to Kings Lane Apartments for a welfare check about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Police were given information that a woman was dead inside the apartment, Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said.

Upon arrival, officers found garbage bags that contained human body parts inside the bathtub of the apartment, Ross said.

After an investigation, police determined 44-year-old Tony Roy killed his wife, 41-year-old Shauna Roy, and then dismembered her body, Ross said, adding he placed her body parts in garbage bags and left them in the apartment.

An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday, July 17.

Michigan State Police attempted to arrest Tony Roy in Detroit on that warrant during a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. on July 17, but he met officers with a firearm, Ross said.

Michigan State Police said Tony Roy pointed the gun at himself and then at a female passenger who was in the car with him. As he pointed the gun toward the passenger, he was shot by multiple troopers, MSP said.

Tony Roy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger suffered minor injuries from glass fragments, MSP said.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Detroit Police Department.

If you have any information on this case, call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

