Man accused of taking ‘thousands’ of upskirt photos at Grand Rapids Walmart store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly took thousands of upskirt photos at businesses in Grand Rapids and Cascade Township.

According to authorities, deputies began an investigation in June into a man taking photos with his phone up women’s skirts and shorts at a Walmart store on 28th Street. The sheriff’s office said they were able to identify the man and after executing a search warrant, they found he had thousands of similar photos.

As deputies continued to investigate, they said they found evidence of child pornography on his devices.

The man, a 33-year-old from Grattan Township, was arrested Tuesday and is expected to be charged with surveilling an unclothed person, aggravated child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. His identity will be revealed after he has been arraigned.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office believes he has taken photos at several businesses along 28th Street in Cascade Township, where he works. They have identified some victims, but multiple remain unknown.

Anyone who has information or believes they could have been impacted by the case is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.

