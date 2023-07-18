Man accused of taking ‘thousands’ of upskirt photos at Grand Rapids Walmart store

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Kent County Sheriff's Office(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly took thousands of upskirt photos at businesses in Grand Rapids and Cascade Township.

According to authorities, deputies began an investigation in June into a man taking photos with his phone up women’s skirts and shorts at a Walmart store on 28th Street. The sheriff’s office said they were able to identify the man and after executing a search warrant, they found he had thousands of similar photos.

As deputies continued to investigate, they said they found evidence of child pornography on his devices.

The man, a 33-year-old from Grattan Township, was arrested Tuesday and is expected to be charged with surveilling an unclothed person, aggravated child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. His identity will be revealed after he has been arraigned.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office believes he has taken photos at several businesses along 28th Street in Cascade Township, where he works. They have identified some victims, but multiple remain unknown.

Anyone who has information or believes they could have been impacted by the case is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Granderson, 58, was sentenced for armed robbery in 1992.
Parole hearing scheduled for man serving life sentence
Levi Anderson
Procession held for teenage Gift of Life donor
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Attempted break in at a Midland Co. residence
A woman was found dead inside a Kings Lane Apartment in Burton according to police.
Man accused of killing, dismembering wife shot and killed by police

Latest News

How to make summer vacations smoother
Pedestrian crossing street struck, killed by teen driver
Muskegon man sentenced to more than 20 years for armed trafficking
Kingston High School
Kingston schools to use propane fueled buses