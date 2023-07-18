Medical center to remain, expand in downtown Clare

CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) – A medical center in Clare announced it will be remaining at its current downtown location and will be proceeding with plans to expand its facility.

MyMichigan Health said MyMichigan Medical Center Clare has served the downtown community for more than 70 years, and after several months of planning, review, and an economic impact study, a decision was made to keep the center where it is and expand the facility.

“We are here to stay! The trust we have built with the Clare community is nothing short of amazing. Through our review of project options, feedback from neighbors, and data gathered with our recent study, we heard loud and clear just how important it was to remain right where we are - right in the heart of our beautiful downtown,” said Marita Hattem-Schiffman, the president of MyMichigan Medical Centers in Clare, Alma, and Mt. Pleasant.

Hattem-Schiffman said MyMichigan Medical Center Clare has determined they have enough space and property at the downtown location to build new areas while renovating what is already there.

Construction for the expansion and revitalization of the center is expected to begin in 2025, MyMichigan Health said.

MyMichigan Health said the total project will cost about $52 million, and construction will take place in four phases. The first phase will be in the Emergency Department, and the second will be detailed design work which is expected to take about a year, MyMichigan Health said.

“This is an exciting time for our community and our entire region,” Hattem-Schiffman said. “The future is bright and MyMichigan is leading the way to a healthier community for everyone to enjoy for many, many years to come.”

MyMichigan Health said next, detailed design work for the project will need to be acquired so costs and time can be validated. The design will then need approval from the Medical Center’s Board of Directors and the health system’s board before any project funding can be obtained, MyMichigan Health said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.