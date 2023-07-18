Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is charging 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020.

Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that all 16 individuals would be charged with multiple felony counts, including two counts of forgery, which is a 14-year felony. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

“It would be malfeasance of the greatest magnitude if my department failed to act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organized effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election,” Nessel said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Granderson, 58, was sentenced for armed robbery in 1992.
Parole hearing scheduled for man serving life sentence
Levi Anderson
Procession held for teenage Gift of Life donor
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Attempted break in at a Midland Co. residence
A woman was found dead inside a Kings Lane Apartment in Burton according to police.
Man accused of killing, dismembering wife shot and killed by police

Latest News

AG’s office: 16 Michigan residents charged in false elector scheme
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Trump’s pretrial hearing in classified documents case ends with no immediate decision on trial date
A nearly century-old watch was uncovered near an old home in Virginia.
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity build site