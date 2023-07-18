Mini-bike chase leads to arrest, suspect facing charges

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old man is facing charges after leading police on a chase through Saginaw on a mini-bike, Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez said.

On Sunday, July 16, officers from the Saginaw Police Department were called to the northwest side on Hermansau Road about a person harassing a victim, Gomez said, adding the suspect has a personal protection order from the victim, which stemmed from domestic issues.

The suspect wouldn’t leave so the family called police, Gomez said. Once police arrived, the suspect fled on a mini-bike, which began the pursuit.

Mini-bike chase(Peter Veremis)

Gomez said deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with the chase, which ended at S. Oakley Street and Adams Street.

The suspect ditched the mini-bike and ran from officers on foot, Gomez said, adding after the suspect was arrested, he put on a fight with officers.

The suspect is currently facing charges of two counts of third-degree fleeing a police officer, two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, reckless driving, and aggravated stalking.

