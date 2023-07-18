Muskegon man sentenced to more than 20 years for armed trafficking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Muskegon man is set to serve 300 months in prison for armed trafficking.

33-year-old Saul Douglas Briggs will serve 240 months of prison time for possessing fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute them, said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten.

He will also serve an additional 60-month prison term for possessing firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

“The egregiousness of Mr. Briggs’ crimes cannot be overstated. He possessed enormous quantities of fentanyl to sell in our community and beyond,” said Totten. “Fentanyl is deadly, and it is made even more fatal when combined with other drugs and loaded firearms. My office is committed to disrupting drug trafficking rings and bringing the people who peddle this poison to justice. Mr. Briggs’ sentence is a vital step in ensuring the continued safety of the communities we serve.”

In 2020, Briggs and his associates began using a house on Letart Avenue in Muskegon to store drugs, drug trafficking materials, and guns to protect their drug dealing business. In March 2022. Briggs and his associate sold 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl to a Missouri-based drug trafficker.

(United States Department of Justice)

Officials said during a search warrant in 2022, investigators found 5 kilograms of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, nearly a kilogram of heroin, and smaller amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, and morphine. Meanwhile, investigators also found all of the hallmarks of drug trafficking, including digital scales, baggies, presses used to package drugs for sale, cutting agents, and a money counter. At the time, Briggs also possessed seven firearms, four of which were stolen.

Briggs will serve around 25 years of prison time.

