New general manager named at Bay City Bridge Partners

Velligan has worked with United Bridge Partners for five years.
Velligan has worked with United Bridge Partners for five years.(United Bridge Partners)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) has a new general manager to lead the reconstruction and rehabilitation bridge projects, TV5 confirmed on Tuesday, July 18.

Terry Velligan, based in East Chicago, Indiana, has worked with United Bridge Partners (BCBP is a local subsidiary of UBP) for five years. He confirmed to TV5 he’s assumed the tasks and duties of former general manager, Lynn Pavlawk. A reason for the change in leadership was not immediately given by Velligan or Bay City Bridge Partners.

Velligan brings with him 25 years of professional experience in construction and management. He joined United Bridge Partners in 2018 as general manager of operations. Before that, Velligan worked at Martin Mechanical as safety director and project manager, where he coordinated, administered and implemented comprehensive training programs in industrial safety, according to his UBP profile.

Velligan is also the general manager to the Cline Avenue Bridge project in East Chicago, Indiana and the Parkersburg Bridge Partners in West Virginia.

TV5 has reached out to BCBP and Lynn Pavlawk for comment.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Granderson, 58, was sentenced for armed robbery in 1992.
Parole hearing scheduled for man serving life sentence
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Attempted break in at a Midland Co. residence
There is a traffic alert.
Camper involved in a traffic crash blocks US 10
Levi Anderson
Procession held for teenage Gift of Life donor

Latest News

Photo of vandalism done at Temple Jacob in Hancock
Update: Jury trial set for Houghton man charged for defacing Temple Jacob with neo-Nazi symbols
Second investigation into Burton police chief authorized
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, July 18
Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
Total ramp closure begins Tuesday near I-75 and US-10