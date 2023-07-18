New general manager named at Bay City Bridge Partners

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) has a new general manager to lead the reconstruction and rehabilitation bridge projects, TV5 confirmed on Tuesday, July 18.

Terry Velligan, based in East Chicago, Indiana, has worked with United Bridge Partners (BCBP is a local subsidiary of UBP) for five years. He confirmed to TV5 he’s assumed the tasks and duties of former general manager, Lynn Pavlawk. A reason for the change in leadership was not immediately given by Velligan or Bay City Bridge Partners.

Velligan brings with him 25 years of professional experience in construction and management. He joined United Bridge Partners in 2018 as general manager of operations. Before that, Velligan worked at Martin Mechanical as safety director and project manager, where he coordinated, administered and implemented comprehensive training programs in industrial safety, according to his UBP profile.

Velligan is also the general manager to the Cline Avenue Bridge project in East Chicago, Indiana and the Parkersburg Bridge Partners in West Virginia.

TV5 has reached out to BCBP and Lynn Pavlawk for comment.

