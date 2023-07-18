Pedestrian crossing street struck, killed by teen driver

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Flint.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, officers from the Flint Police Department reported to N. Saginaw Street and Damon Street in Flint for the report of a traffic crash.

The investigation conducted at the scene indicated the victim, 29-year-old Jalon Tarver, was crossing N. Saginaw Street when he was struck by a blue Cadillac SRX travelling northbound, police said.

Tarver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Cadillac fled the scene but was located a short time later and the suspect, a teenage girl, was taken into custody.

Police believe drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), P3Tips mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

