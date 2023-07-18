Road work on M-13 to begin July 24

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Road work to resurface 2.5 miles of M-13 in Bay County and Arenac County will begin on Monday, July 24.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $4.7 million to resurface M-13 from Bay-Arenac Road in Bay County to Bernthal Road in Arenac County.

The work will not only include resurfacing the road, but also concrete curb and gutter, guardrail, driveway approaches and culverts, and pavement markings.

During this project, drivers should expect single-lane closures.

The project will start Monday, July 24 and is estimated to be completed by Friday, Sept. 29.

To view the map MDOT provided of the area in which the construction will take place, click here.

