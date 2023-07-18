Scotty McCreery to perform in Flint

By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Dust off those cowboy boots, country music star Scotty McCreery is coming to the Flint Institute of Music (FIM).

Known for hits like “Damn Strait,” “You Time,” and “It Matters To Her,” McCreery has been rising up the charts with five consecutive number-one hits over the last few years.

Four of his albums have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing four million copies. The North Carolina native has had a decorated career so far, with several of his songs going Platinum and Gold, along with one Platinum and two Gold albums, and several country music awards.

The former American Idol winner’s song “Five More Minutes” even inspired two popular holiday movies which aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network: “Five More Minutes” in 2021 and “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” in 2022.

McCreery will be at the FIM on Oct. 12. Tickets start at $65. Fan pre-sale starts Wednesday, July 19 and public sale starts Friday, July 21.

