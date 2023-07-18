Second investigation into Burton police chief authorized

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - An additional investigation against Burton Police Chief Brian Ross was authorized at the Burton City Council on Monday, July 17 after the first investigation showed no misconduct.

The misconduct allegations against the police chief come from a no confidence letter from the Burton patrol group.

“We want the truth, whatever that is, and I don’t know what that is,” Vaughn Smith, Burton City Councilmember, said. “I don’t want to do this from the hip.”

Patrol members accused Ross of making questionable decisions regarding new officer training and promotion methods. In a unanimous decision on July 3, the Burton City Council voted to hire an independent investigative attorney to look into the allegations made against Ross.

In a special meeting on Thursday, July 13, Burton Mayor Duane Haskins reported to city council the first investigation results by the city’s labor attorney.

“The facts of that investigation came out to be unfounded,” Mayor Haskins said. “The chief has been fully exonerated. This has cost our taxpayers probably well over $30,000.”

During the special meeting, which included open discussion from residents, councilmembers argued that there’s a lack of communication amongst them that is making decisions difficult.

“This is more than just about this investigation,” Steven Heffner, Council President said. “This is about a police department that needs rebuilding. This police department is in shambles right now.”

The city attorney was to gather a list of independent investigators and send them to the City Clerk, to be brought in front of Burton City Council for a vote.

That’s what was covered at the regularly scheduled council meeting on Monday, July 17. Councilmembers passed up on a few possibilities because they either have involvement or history with police or they have close-ties with the region. Some members are also upset they didn’t get to see the final results of the first investigation.

“There should be a report saying here’s the findings, here’s what we got from the labor attorney,” Council Vice President, Thomas Martinbianco, said.

“Labor attorney went over all the facts with you in full session,” Mayor Haskins replied. “Why in executive session and not share that with the general public to understand what his conclusion was?” Martinbianco asked the mayor.

Mayor Haskins questioned why council would want to see the first investigation’s results if they are just going to authorize another one.

“You’re telling me that you want another investigation? So, why would you want me to share the first results of the investigation publicly to get tainted by a second investigation,” Mayor Haskins asked. “I’m confused at what you’re wanting here.”

A motion was passed to hire a new investigative consultant, Mr. Thomas Fleury, with results of the investigation to be shared publicly, unlike the first one. Vaughn Smith was the only councilmember to vote no on the motion. Smith said he felt rushed and would like more time to meet and talk with Fleury before any decisions are made.

The City Council president proposed a special meeting to talk to the new investigative consultant more in-depth but no date has been set.

