Sheriff announces new inmate college program at I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The 20th I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation ceremony was held at the Genesee County Jail on Tuesday, July 18, where Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson made a cutting edge announcement.

Twenty-five graduates crossed the stage at the jail for the I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation ceremony.

The I.G.N.I.T.E. program provides high school level education to inmates to “ignite” their way to a better life.

Inmates who participated in the program received their GED, diploma, or trade certificate.

“There’s some amazing talent inside the jails,” Swanson said.

In the midst of the celebration, an announcement was made for a new college program for inmates.

“Today, we are unveiling our very first barber school in the Genesee County Jail,” Swanson announced.

Historically, American jails have not offered haircuts for inmates. Hairstyles are known to be a form of expression and a confidence booster - something that Swanson said coincides with their journey towards success.

“Everyone can understand when you got a fresh high and tight, when you got a zero going up to a one in a half, you feel good. You feel good,” Swanson said.

However, it’s not just about feeling good. The barber school also gives inmates an opportunity to explore a unique and creative career.

Each pod throughout the jail will have its own barber station.

“We’re going to make sure that I.G.N.I.T.E. is anything that’s going to change the mindset of when you come in, to be different than when you leave so you never come back,” Swanson said. “That’s what I.G.N.I.T.E is.”

The next I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation is set to happen in September.

